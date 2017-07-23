Barcelona ready to make £80m bid Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona are set to make an improved bid of £80m for Liverpool attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The Catalan giants lodged a £72m offer for the Brazil international late last week. That was turned down, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp insisting the 25-year-old is not for sale.

Undeterred, Barca are now intending to test the resolve of the Anfield hierarchy with a second bid. Owners Fenway Sports Group are said to be determined to keep hold of a player who signed a new £150,000-a-week five-year contract last year and is tied to the club until June 2021.

Klopp reportedly held talks with Coutinho at the Reds team hotel, the Ritz Carlton, in Hong Kong, last night after the 2-1 win over Leicester City in the Premier League Asia Trophy final in which the Brazilian scored.

Coutinho joined the Merseysiders from Inter Milan in a £8.5m move in January 2013.