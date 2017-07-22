Barcelona’s Rafinha Alcantara offer to Arsenal

Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Barcelona midfielder Rafinha, according to Sky Sports.

The versatile attacking midfielder has been omitted from Barca’s pre-season tour of the USA and is currently recovering from a knee injury.

But his Camp Nou future is in the air with sources close to the player reportedly briefing that the Catalan giants are open to offers of more than €30m for him.

The 24-year-old, who is the younger brother of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara and the son of former Brazil international Mazinho, is reportedly available despite Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu saying last week that he would not be sold.

Rafinha featured 28 times for Barca last season. He came through the ranks at La Masia and has spent his entire career with the club, other than a loan spell at Celta Vigo in 2013/14.

He has made 78 senior appearances for the Barcelona first team to date, scoring 11 goals.