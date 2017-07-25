Brighton sign Chelsea youngster Izzy Brown

Brighton & Hove Albion have signed Chelsea starlet Izzy Brown on a season-long loan.

Brown, aged 20, signed a new four-year contract running until June 2021 with the Blues before departing for the south coast.

The talented midfielder impressed on loan at Huddersfield Town in the second half of last season and played a key role in helping the Terriers win promotion to the Premier League. But he will spend the 2017/18 campaign at Brighton, another of the newly promoted sides.

On joining the Seagulls, he said: “New challenges ahead, happy to join @OfficialBHAFC on loan for the season, can’t wait to get started.”

Brown joined Chelsea from West Bromwich Albion in 2013. His one senior appearance for the Blues to date came in May 2015 when he came on as a substitute for Loic Remy in the closing stages of a Premier League game against his former club West Brom. He has also spent time on loan at Vitesse Arnhem and Rotherham United in recent seasons.

He has won the UEFA Youth League, the Under-21 Premier League and two FA Youth Cups.