Carlo Ancelotti suggests Renato Sanches could join Man Utd

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti says it is a possibility that midfielder Renato Sanches will join Manchester United this summer.

Portugal international Sanches has seen his progress stall since moving to Germany a year ago and could now be set to kickstart his career at Old Trafford.

Ancelotti acknowledged that the 19-year-old, who signed from Benfica €35m, could be on his way to United. But he ruled out any chance of Chile international following Sanches to the Red Devils.

According to The Independent, when asked about Sanches joining United, Ancelotti said: “At this time, he’s training with us. We have to make a decision. A move could be a possibility but there is also a chance he could stay with us for the season.

“For Vidal, there is no way [he will move to United]. He’s our player and I have a lot of confidence in him.

“I know there are rumours and we’re used to rumours. He’ll stay with us 100 per cent – I’m confident about that.”

Sanches was one of European football’s hottest prospects after a breakthrough season for Benfica in 2015/16 in which he scored two goals in 35 appearances and helped the team to a league and cup double. His efforts won him a place in the Portugal squad that won Euro 2016. By that stage his move to the Allianz Arena had already been agreed.