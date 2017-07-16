Chelsea have £88m bid for striker rejected

Juventus have rejected an £88m bid from Chelsea for striker Gonzalo Higuain, according to Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport.

The Premier League champions are reported to have tabled an offer of €100m for the Argentina international, but were knocked back by their Serie A counterparts.

Chelsea are known to be in the market for a new striker. They recently lost out to Manchester United in the race for Romelu Lukaku, while head coach Antonio Conte has already informed previous first-choice centre forward Diego Costa that he is not part of his plans for the 2017/18 campaign.

That seems to have prompted the interest in Higuain. A senior Chelsea official – understood to be commercial director Chris Townsend – is said to have made the approach in person during a meeting with Juve chief executive Beppe Marotta in Milan recently.

Townsend is said to have made an enquiry about Higuain’s valuation and been told the former Real Madrid and Napoli striker is not for sale. He followed up by offering €100m, but Marotta declined.