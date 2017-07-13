Chelsea agree £40m deal for Tiemoue Bakayoko, player due for medical

Chelsea have agreed a €45m (£40m) deal with Monaco for midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to French broadcaster RMC.

The Blues, who have long been linked with the France international, are now on the verge of finalising the transfer.

Bakayoko is said to be due in London today to take a medical.

As we reported earlier this week, the deal had reportedly been held up because Bakayoko had undergone minor knee surgery at the end of last season and had not been fit to undergo a medical.

The other stumbling block was that the two clubs had not formally agreed on a fee, though they were never too far about in their valuations of the player. It appears they have now finalised the figure, which paves the way for the 22-year-old to complete the formalities needed to become Chelsea player.

If the deal goes ahead, Bakayoko will become Antonio Conte’s third signing of the summer after the arrival of Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero on a free transfer and the £30m capture of Roma defender Antonio Rudiger.