Chelsea agree deal to sign Alvaro Morata

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

The club announced this evening that they have agreed a fee with Madrid and that Morata will join them subject to him agreeing personal terms and passing a medical.

A statement read: “Chelsea Football Club and Real Madrid have agreed terms for the transfer of Alvaro Morata to Stamford Bridge.

“The move is now subject to him agreeing personal terms and passing a medical.

“Morata, 24, is a Spanish international forward, and helped Real to lift a second successive Champions League last season.”

The Blues have succeeded where Manchester United failed by meeting Morata’s valuation. United had been widely expected to sign the 24-year-old forward, but were unable to agree a deal with Madrid.

That prompted the Red Devils to move to sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton. The Belgium international had previously been expected to join Chelsea, who launched a late bid of their own.

Morata has just finished his first season back at the Bernabeu, where he came through the youth ranks and broke into the first team before being sold to Juventus in 2014.

After the Spain international had spent two seasons with the Serie A champions, Madrid activated a buy-back option to bring him back to the club.

Although he scored 20 goals in 43 appearances last term, he was not a regular starter for Zinedine Zidane’s side.