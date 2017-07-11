Chelsea close in on Real Madrid defender

Chelsea are close to sealing a deal for Real Madrid right-back Danilo, according to Brazilian news outlet UOL.

The deal is reportedly nearing completion, with the Blues seeing off interest from Italian champions Juventus to land the Brazil international.

Chelsea will apparently pay £31.14m to land the 25-year-old, who celebrates his 26th birthday later this week.

Danilo’s negotiations with Chelsea over personal terms are said to be well underway.

He came through the ranks at Brazilian side America-MG, before moving on to Santos. He spent three years at Porto between 2012 and 2015. Real Madrid paid €31.5m to sign him in July 2015.

He has made 55 appearances in all competitions and has won a league title and the Champions League twice in his two seasons at the Bernabeu. But he has failed to dislodge Dani Carvajal as Zinedine Zidane’s first-choice right-back.

At Stamford Bridge, it is likely he would be deployed at right wing-back in Antonio Conte’s back-three system.