Chelsea complete Alvaro Morata signing

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of striker Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid.

He moves to Stamford Bridge for a reported club record fee of £70m

The Premier League champions announced earlier this week that they had agreed with Madrid a fee for Morata’s transfer. The Spain international jetted into London yesterday to undergo a medical and is now officially a Chelsea player.

Morata, aged 24, has signed a five-year contract that ties him to his new club until June 2022.

He will now jet out to Singapore to link-up with Antonio Conte’s squad on their pre-season tour. The Blues are due to play friendlies against Bayern Munich and Inter Milan next week, so Morata is likely to make his first appearance in one of those fixtures.

Morata was given his chance at the Bernabeu by former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho. After Mourinho’s return to Stamford Bridge, the skilful forward was sold to Italian champions Juventus.

After two successful seasons in Serie A, he was brought back to the Bernabeu last summer when Madrid exercised a buy-back option. Although he scored 20 goals in 43 games last term, he was not a regular starter for Zinedine Zidane’s side.