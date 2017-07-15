Chelsea confident of beating Liverpool to star signing

Chelsea believe they will see off competition from Liverpool to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Blues are said to be in pole position and closing in on a £65m deal for the Gabon international.

Their move to sign Aubameyang comes after they unexpectedly lost out to Manchester United in the race to sign Romelu Lukaku.

Head coach Antonio Conte has already informed former first-choice striker Diego Costa that he is not part of his plans for next season. With a deal for Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata proving difficult, the Stamford Bridge hierarchy have turned their attention to Aubameyang.

The speedy 28-year-old scored 40 goals last season and has scored 120 times in 189 appearances since joining Dortmund from French side Saint-Etienne in 2013.

The Bundesliga side are now resigned to losing their star striker, who has also been linked with a move to the Chinese Super League.