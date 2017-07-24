Chelsea confirm Alvaro Morata’s squad number

Chelsea have announced that Alvaro Morata will wear their number 9 shirt next season.

The squad number confirmation follows the Spain international’s club record signing from Real Madrid last week.

Morata is now in Singapore with his new team-mates and in line to wear the number 9 shirt for the first time when the Blues face Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly at the National Stadium tomorrow.

Chelsea’s number 9 shirt was vacant for the 2016/17 season. It was last used by Colombia international Radamel Falcao during his season-long loan from Monaco in 2015/16. Prior to that, Morata’s compatriot Fernando Torres had worn the jersey for four seasons.

It is safe to say the the number 9 squad number has had a mixed record for the Blues in the Premier League era.

While the likes of Tony Cascarino, Mark Stein, Gianluca Vialli and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink have all thrived with the number 9 on their back, it has also been worn by Chris Sutton, Mateja Kezman, Hernan Crespo, Khalid Boulahrouz, Steve Sidwell and Franco Di Santo.

