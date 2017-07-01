Chelsea confirm goalkeeper signing

Chelsea have announced the signing of former Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

The Argentine keeper joined the Blues on a free transfer today after his contract with City expired.

Caballero, aged 35, will bolster Antonio Conte’s goalkeeping ranks for the 2017/18 campaign following the sale of Asmir Begovic to Bournemouth earlier this summer.

With Thibaut Courtois firmly established as the Premier League champions’ first-choice keeper, the new signing looks set to compete with fellow veteran Eduardo for a place on the bench next term.

Caballero has spent the past three seasons at the Etihad Stadium after being signed by Manuel Pellegrini from his former club Malaga in 2014.

But it was last season under new boss Pep Guardiola that Caballero enjoyed his best season as a City player. Some 26 of his 47 City appearances came last term following Joe Hart’s departure on loan to Torino and Claudio Bravo’s shaky displays in his debut season in the Premier League.