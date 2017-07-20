Chelsea holding out for £44m for Diego Costa

Chelsea want a £44m fee for striker Diego Costa, according to The Independent.

The Spain international has been told he is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge in a text message from head coach Antonio Conte. He is expected to return to former club Atletico Madrid.

Yesterday’s announcement that the Blues have agreed a deal to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is likely to hasten Costa’s departure. But the Premier League champions will reportedly hold out for a fee of £44m.

Atletico are in no hurry because they are currently serving a transfer ban and would be unable to register Costa, aged 28, to play for them until January. They were hoping to seal a cut-price deal at £25m given that the player had gone public to reveal that Conte no longer wants him at the club.

Costa remains on holiday in his native Brazil having been excused from pre-season training. He posed in an Atletico shirt and sent “a hug to Conte” during a recent social media video.