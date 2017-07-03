Chelsea hoping for breakthrough in Alex Sandro deal today

Chelsea are hoping to have a clearer idea of whether Juventus left-back Alex Sandro will sign for them by the end of today, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Talks over a deal for the Brazil international will resume today and the Blues are hoping to make a breakthrough in their bid to sign him.

Serie A champions Juve are desperate to keep hold of the 26-year-old and have offered him an improved deal with £76,000-a-week in an effort to convince him to stay. But their Premier League counterparts are ready to pay Sandro more than £100,000-a-week if he makes the move to Stamford Bridge.

The player is reportedly keen to make the switch to the Premier League so, assuming Juventus can be convinced to sell, the Blues are thought to have the edge over fellow suitors Paris Saint-Germain.

Monday’s talks should help to clear the situation. If they get the nod, Chelsea will need to stump up a club record fee of £60m in order to complete the deal.