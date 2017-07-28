Chelsea launch late bid to sign Man Utd target Renato Sanches

Premier League champions Chelsea have launched a last-gasp attempt to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches on loan for the forthcoming season, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Blues boss Antonio Conte reportedly spoke to Bayern counterpart Carlo Ancelotti about the possibility of a deal for the Portugal international after the two sides met in a pre-season friendly in Singapore earlier this week.

Sanches, aged 19, was one of European football’s hottest properties just a year ago, but has seen his career stall since joining Bayern from Benfica last summer in a £30m transfer.

Manchester United, who were among the clubs tracking Sanches before his move to Germany, have been linked with a loan deal for the youngster, but they now face competition from their Premier League rivals as well as big-spending Italian side AC Milan.

Ancelotti has already acknowledged that Sanches could leave the Allianz Arena during the current transfer window.