Chelsea linked with Sergio Aguero deal

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is a transfer target for Chelsea, according to Spanish journalist Manu Sainz.

The reporter reckons City boss Pep Guardiola would give the move his blessing, despite the prospect of Aguero moving to a direct rival in the Premier League title race.

Aguero, aged 29, drifted out of favour with Guardiola for periods of last season and there have long been rumours that the Catalan coach would be happy to offload him.

But reports of Chelsea having serious interest in the Argentina international is a new development.

The Premier League champions are known to be in the hunt for a striker after missing out on Romelu Lukaku, who signed for Manchester United instead. Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata, Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain have also been linked with moves to Stamford Bridge.

Aguero joined City from Atletico Madrid for £38m in July 2011. He has scored 169 goals in 253 appearances for the club, firing them to two Premier League titles.