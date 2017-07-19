Chelsea and Liverpool tracking Thomas Müller

Chelsea and Liverpool are among four clubs tracking Thomas Müller, according to German publication Sportbild.

Arsenal and Juventus are also said to be in the running to sign the 27-year-old Germany international.

The quartet of clubs are all reportedly keen to sign Müller during the current transfer window.

The Bayern stalwart had a difficult season last term by his own high standards is set to see his place in Carlo Ancelotti’s team come under more threat following the arrival of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has told the Anfield hierarchy that he would like to see his compatriot in his squad.

Liverpool travel to Munich for the Audi Cup on August 1 and 2, so they will see Müller at close quarters.

Müller is under contract at the Allianz Arena until June 2020 and will not be available on the cheap. Indeed Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says the forward is “unsaleable”.