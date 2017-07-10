Chelsea midfielder set for medical at Crystal Palace

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is set to undergo a medical at Crystal Palace ahead of a loan move, according to The Sun.

The 21-year-old was one of the Blues’ top prospects, but saw his career stall last season. Whereas most of Chelsea’s academy starlets are shipped out on loan, Loftus-Cheek has always stayed at Stamford Bridge on the fringes of the first-team picture.

But that is seemingly about to change, with head coach Antonio Conte happy for him to spend next season at Selhurst Park.

Loftus-Cheek was also wanted on loan by Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton, but he is set to become new Eagles boss Frank de Boer’s first signing.

The England Under-21 international has been sidelined with a back injury of late, which kept him out of Aidy Boothroyd’s squad for the recent European Under-21 Championships.

He has clocked up 32 senior appearances to date, including 22 Premier League games.