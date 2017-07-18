Chelsea miss out on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signing

Chelsea’s hopes of signing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have faded because the Gabon international is staying at Borussia Dortmund, according to German magazine Kicker.

The report claims that a deadline imposed on the 28-year-old forward by the club for him to decide on his future has now passed and that Aubameyang will be staying put for the 2017/18 season.

He has been informed by Dortmund officials that he will not be sold in the current transfer window.

Aubameyang had been tipped to join the Blues, Italian side AC Milan or a Chinese Super League club this summer.

News that a move another striker has fallen through will come as a play to Blues head coach Antonio Conte, who sent a text message to Diego Costa earlier this summer to inform the Spain international that he is not in his plans for next season.

Since then, the Premier League champions have been beaten to the signing of Romelu Lukaku by Manchester United.