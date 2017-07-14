Chelsea pair out of pre-season tour ahead of transfers

Chelsea have given striker Diego Costa and midfielder Nemanja Matic permission to skip the club’s pre-season tour as they continue to be linked with transfers away from the club, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Premier League champions are due to depart to the Far East for a pre-season tour of China and Singapore next week. But neither Costa nor Matic will be on the plane.

Spain international Costa revealed earlier this summer that he had received a text message from head coach Antonio Conte informing him that he is not part of his plans for the 2017/18 campaign.

The 28-year-old remains in his native Brazil, but is expected to rejoin former club Atletico Madrid.

Serbian anchorman Matic, also aged 28, has been strongly linked with a reunion with former Blues boss Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, but Juventus are also interested.

His opportunities at Stamford Bridge would be severely restricted by the impending arrival of Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.