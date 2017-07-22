Chelsea prepare move for Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Chelsea are set to step up their efforts to sign Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to Sky Sports.

After completing the club record signing of Spanish striker Alvaro Morata yesterday, the Premier League champions are now turning their attention to the England international and are planning to open talks with the Gunners about a deal.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, aged 23, is into the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and talks over an extension ended in stalemate.

The report claims the Blues face competition from Liverpool and Manchester City, who are also keen to sign Oxlade-Chamberlain, but that the former Southampton youngster has told manager Arsene Wenger that he has no intention of signing a new contract.

That claim is in contrast to Wenger’s public declarations that he expects Oxlade-Chamberlain to stay at the club.

The player is said to be frustrated at not being a regular starter for the Gunners.