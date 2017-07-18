Chelsea have serious and strong interest in Sergio Aguero

Chelsea have a serious and strong interest in signing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, according to Sky Sports.

We reported yesterday that the Blues were considering a move for the Argentina international and that City boss Pep Guardiola was open to the idea of letting him move to Stamford Bridge.

That is backed up by Sky Sports’ digging. But the broadcaster indicates that it will be difficult for the deal to go ahead because City’s hierarchy are reluctant to let Aguero leave.

Premier League champions Chelsea are reportedly tracking Aguero after a summer of frustration in their hunt for a new striker. Head coach Antonio Conte informed Diego Costa by text message that he is not in his plans for the 2017/18 season.

After missing out to Manchester United on Romelu Lukaku, tge Blues have turned their attention to alternative options such as Alvaro Morata (Real Madrid), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund), Andrea Belotti (Torino) and Aguero.