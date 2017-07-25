Chelsea set sights on Virgil van Dijk, Alex Sandro and Antonio Candreva

Premier League champions Chelsea have lined up Virgil van Dijk, Alex Sandro and Antonio Candreva as their next three transfer targets following the club record signing of Alvaro Morata, according to the Daily Mirror.

With the Blues’ striker dilemma finally solved by Morata’s signing, they will now seek to strengthen other areas of the squad.

That will reportedly involve a move to sign Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk, who has been training alone since asking to leave after his switch to Liverpool fell through earlier this summer and has been left out of a pre-season trip to France.

The Reds were due to pay £60m to sign the Netherlands international, so Chelsea would have to stump up the same amount.

Italian champions Juventus have reportedly slapped the same price tag on Alex Sandro, their Brazilian left-back.

Inter Milan winger Candreva, who played for Conte during his time in charge of Italy’s national team, is likely to be a cheaper option than the other targets. Conte has refused to deny his interest in the 30-year-old.

The report suggests Chelsea will spend another £150m before the end of the transfer window. They have already spent £129m on Morata, Antonio Rudiger and Tiemoue Bakayoko.