Chelsea sign Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea have completed the signing of Germany international Antonio Rudiger.

The 24-year-old centre-back joins the Premier League champions from Italian side Roma in a deal worth a reported £33.3m. Chelsea will pay an initial £29m, but the fee could rise with add-on clauses.

Rudiger has signed a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge and is committed to the Blues until June 2020.

He started his career at Stuttgart in his homeland and joined Roma – initially on loan and then a permanent basis – in 2015. Rudiger made 30 Serie A appearances in 2015/16 and a further 26 in 2016/17.

The transfer has gone through a week to the day since Rudiger and his Germany team-mates won the Confederations Cup in Russia.

Rudiger will wear the number 2 shirt, which has been vacant since Branislav Ivanovic’s departure to Zenit St Petersburg earlier this year.

He becomes Antonio Conte’s second signing of the summer transfer window following the capture of goalkeeper Willy Caballero from Manchester City on a free transfer.