Chelsea star forced out of pre-season tour after Arsenal game

Chelsea winger Pedro Rodriguez has been forced out of the rest of the club’s pre-season tour after sustaining a concussion against Arsenal.

The Spaniard had to substituted after sustaining a head injury in yesterday’s friendly at the Bird’s Nest Stadium in Beijing after colliding with Gunners keeper David Ospina.

After the game, Pedro posted to Twitter a photo of himself in a hospital bed and informing fans that he was okay after the injury.

But Chelsea later confirmed that he would be flying back to the UK and playing no part in the remainder of the tour.

His team-mates are flying to Singapore today to prepare for friendlies against Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, but Pedro will have no part to play.

Instead he will undergo further checks in London and, if he gets the all-clear after those, is likely to be next seen in action against Arsenal again in the Community Shield at Wembley on August 6.