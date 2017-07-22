Chelsea target Premier League striker as backup to Alvaro Morata

Chelsea want to sign Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente to provide cover for club record signing Alvaro Morata, according to The Independent.

Spain international Morata completed his transfer from Real Madrid yesterday. But with Diego Costa frozen out and expected to join Atletico Madrid and Michy Batshuayi tipped to leave Stamford Bridge on a season-long loan, head coach Antonio Conte will need some backup options.

Llorente, another Spain international, is said to be the Blues’ top target. He, Morata and Conte all previously worked together at Juventus, with Morata reportedly viewing Llorente as a mentor for helping him to settle in Turin.

But Swansea, who were kept in the Premier League last season by Llorente’s 15 goals, are expecting a fee of more than £30m for their star striker. Chelsea have so far been unwilling to reach to that level.

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke is said to be under consideration as an alternative and is a long-term target for the Blues.

The Belgium international is said to be keen on a move to Stamford Bridge but reluctant to return to a place on the bench, where he found himself at former club Liverpool, in the season before a World Cup.