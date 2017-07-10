Chelsea target Tiemoue Bakayoko likes tweet linking him with Liverpool

Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has set tongues wagging by liking a tweet suggesting he had made contract with Liverpool to arrange a transfer.

The France international, aged 22, has been strongly linked with Chelsea in recent weeks, while Manchester United are reported to have lodged a £35m bid for him.

But his social media activity suggests he could yet end up at Anfield.

A fan wrote on Twitter: “Chelsea rejected him, United are hesitating, he’s calling everyone, he contacted Liverpool himself.”

Bakayoko responded by liking the tweet. Is he really trying to engineer a move to the Reds?