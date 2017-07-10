Chelsea target Tiemoue Bakayoko likes tweet linking him with Liverpool
Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has set tongues wagging by liking a tweet suggesting he had made contract with Liverpool to arrange a transfer.
The France international, aged 22, has been strongly linked with Chelsea in recent weeks, while Manchester United are reported to have lodged a £35m bid for him.
But his social media activity suggests he could yet end up at Anfield.
A fan wrote on Twitter: “Chelsea rejected him, United are hesitating, he’s calling everyone, he contacted Liverpool himself.”
Bakayoko responded by liking the tweet. Is he really trying to engineer a move to the Reds?