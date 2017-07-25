Chelsea targeting Everton’s Tom Davies

Everton midfielder Tom Davies is a transfer target for Premier League champions Chelsea, according to The Sun.

The Toffees starlet, aged 19, is reportedly among the players Antonio Conte is hoping to get through the door before the end of the transfer window. The report doesn’t indicate what the Blues believe they will have to pay to land the Liverpool-born youngster.

After a couple of first-team appearances in 2015/16, Davies enjoyed a breakthrough season at Goodison Park last season. He made 25 appearances and scored two goals for Ronald Koeman’s side, with 24 of his outings being in the Premier League.

The England Under-19 international joined Everton from Tranmere Rovers as an 11-year-old and came through the Toffees’ academy.

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente and Inter Milan winger Andrea Candreva are the other players targeting by Conte.

The Blues have already signed striker Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid, defensive midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco and centre-back Antonio Rudiger from Roma.