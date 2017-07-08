Chelsea turn attention to Andrea Belotti after missing out on Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea are plotting a move for Torino striker Andrea Belotti after Manchester United beat them to the signing of Romelu Lukaku, according to the Daily Mirror.

Lukaku, aged 24, had looked destined to end up back at his former club, but will be playing at Old Trafford instead of Stamford Bridge next season.

That leaves Blues head coach Antonio Conte, who has already informed former first-choice striker Diego Costa that he is not part of his plans for the 2017/18 campaign, in need of a new centre forward.

Italy international Belotti is the man reportedly being targeted.

But the Premier League champions will have stump up a whopping £90m – £15m more than the £75m United are paying Everton for Lukaku – in order to sign the 23-year-old.

Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata, who had been expected to join United before the Lukaku deal was announced, and Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez are said to be the other options under consideration by the Blues.