Chelsea’s goodbye message to Nemanja Matic after he joins Man Utd

Chelsea have posted a farewell message to defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic after he completed a transfer to Premier League rivals Manchester United.

The Blues thanks the 28-year-old for his fantastic service and wished him well for the future shortly after his move to Old Trafford was announced this afternoon.

We thank Nemanja for his fantastic service and wish him well for the future. 👍 pic.twitter.com/qVg6T8Ecu4 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 31, 2017

The Serbia international made 151 appearances for the Blues. All but three of those came in the three-and-a-half seasons since he was re-signed from Benfica in January 2014. He had spent three seasons on the Blues’ books earlier in his career before being used as a makeweight in the deal that brought David Luiz to Stamford Bridge for his first stint as a Chelsea player.

Matic has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the League Cup during his time at Chelsea.