Confirmed Asia Trophy Final Team News: Liverpool vs Leicester

Here are the confirmed teams for today’s Premier League Asia Trophy final between Liverpool and Leicester City in Hong Kong.

Liverpool team to play Leicester

Liverpool give another start to summer signing Mohamed Salah in today’s Premier League Asia Trophy final against Leicester City.

Fellow signing Dom Solanke, who scored off the bench against Crystal Palace last time out, has to settle for a place among the substitutes again.

New arrival Andy Robertson has not yet linked up with the squad since being signed from Hull City yesterday and is not involved.

Loris Karius gets his chance between the sticks in place of Simon Mignolet.

Substitutes: Mignolet, Gomez, Henderson, Sturridge, Grujic, Klavan, Moreno, Solanke, Flanagan, Kent, Woodburn

Leicester team to play Liverpool

Here's how your #lcfc side will shape up this evening as they prepare for their #PLAsiaTrophy final against Liverpool! 🇭🇰⚽️ #LeiLiv pic.twitter.com/FFrahb0U3g — Leicester City (@LCFC) July 22, 2017