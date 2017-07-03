Confirmed: Aston Villa sign former Chelsea captain John Terry
Aston Villa have completed the signing of former Chelsea captain John Terry.
Former England skipper Terry has signed a one-year contract with the Championship side.
The 36-year-old was available on a free transfer after his contract at Stamford Bridge came to an end last month.
He was widely touted for a move to Villa Park after sharing photos of him hanging out with Villans boss Steve Bruce during a recent holiday in Portugal.
Terry had also been a target for Villa’s local rivals Birmingham City, whose manager Harry Redknapp publicly declared that his club had made an offer to the veteran centre-back.
Villa published a fake WhatsApp conversation to add a touch of comedy to the Terry announcement.
📱✍️ pic.twitter.com/G2DxMQhAv6
— Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) July 3, 2017
Terry’s 21-year association with Chelsea came to an end last month. He played 717 times for the Blues and won five Premier League titles with them.
Excluding a short loan spell at Nottingham Forest, Villa are only the second club of Terry’s long professional career.