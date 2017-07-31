Confirmed: Man Utd sign Nemanja Matic from Chelsea

Manchester United have completed the signing of defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic from Chelsea.

The 28-year-old has signed a three-year contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2020. United have the option to extend the deal for a further year until June 2021.

Neither United nor Chelsea have confirmed the fee involved, but it is thought to be in the region of £40m.

Earlier we brought you a leaked image that seemed to suggest Matic had undergone a medical at Carrington yesterday. It now appears that was the case.

The Serbia international is reunited with his former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, who paid £21m to bring him back to Stamford Bridge from Benfica in January 2014.

Mourinho told United’s website: “Nemanja is a Manchester United player and a Jose Mourinho player. He represents everything we want in a footballer; loyalty, consistency, ambition, team player.

“I would like to thank him for his desire to join us because without that, it would be impossible to have him here. I am sure our players and supporters will love him. A big welcome to our new number 31.”

Matic has won the Premier League title twice during his time with the Blues, once under Mourinho and last season under Antonio Conte, but was allowed to move on following the signing of France international Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco earlier this summer.

Matic becomes United’s third signing of the summer after Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku.