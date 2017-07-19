Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

Arsenal team to play Bayern Munich

Our team to play @FCBayern: Cech, Bielik, Mertesacker, Monreal, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Ozil, Welbeck, Lacazette — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 19, 2017

Arsenal have named their team to face German giants Bayern Munich in today’s pre-season friendly in Shanghai.

Summer signings Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac are both named in the starting lineup.

Of last season’s regular starters, Petr Cech, Mesut Ozil, Nacho Monreal, Granit Xhaka and Danny Welbeck are all included.

There will be an opportunity for 19-year-old Polish centre-back Krystian Bielik to stake his claim for a first team spot next season, while another 19-year-old, Under-20 World Cup winner Ainsley Maitland-Niles, is also named in the team.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger will be hoping to emerge from the game with a less humiliating result than the 5-1 defeats sustained in both legs of a Champions League tie against Bayern earlier this year.

Bayern Munich team to play Arsenal

Bayern Munich hand starts to summer signings James Rodriguez and Cristian Tolisso in today’s friendly against Arsenal.