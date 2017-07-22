Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Chelsea friendly

Here is the confirmed team news for today’s pre-season friendly between Arsenal and Chelsea in the Bird’s Nest Stadium in Beijing.

Arsenal team to play Chelsea

Arsenal name club record summer signing Alexandre Lacazette in their starting lineup for today’s friendly against China.

There is also a start for youngster Cohen Bramall, who was signed from non-league Hednesford Town earlier this year.

Fellow youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles get another chance to impress on the pre-season tour. He also started against Bayern Munich last time out.

Colombia international David Ospina gets the nod ahead of former Chelsea man Petr Cech between the sticks.

Chelsea team to play Arsenal

There is a very familiar look to Premier League champions Chelsea for today’s clash with rivals Arsenal in Beijing.

It is pretty much the side that won the title last season, with the exceptions of out-of-favour Diego Costa and the injured Eden Hazard both being missing.

There is no place for summer signings Tiemoue Bakayoko or Antonio Rudiger, while Alvaro Morata will not link up with his new team until they travel to Singapore next week.