Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich

Here is the team news for today’s pre-season friendly between Premier League champions Chelsea and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, which is taking place in the National Stadium, Singapore.

Chelsea team to play Bayern Munich

Team to face Bayern: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Batshuayi, Boga. #CFCTour — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 25, 2017

Club record signing Alvaro Morata is among the substitutes for Chelsea.

There is a rare outing for 20-year-old Ivorian midfielder Jérémie Boga, while Danish youngster Andreas Christensen gets a chance to stake his claim for a place in Antonio Conte’s plans after returning from two seasons on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Michy Batshuayi again leads the line after this two goals against Arsenal in Beijing last week, though Morata is sure to replace him at some stage in the match.

Conte retains a strong team with many of last season’s title-winning regulars involved.

Bayern Munich team to play Chelsea

Bayern Munich also name a strong team for today’s friendly.

Summer signings James Rodriguez and Corentin Tolisso are both named in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting lineup.

There is a start for Renato Sanches, despite Ancelotti revealing he could sign for Manchester United this summer.