Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Inter Milan

Here is the confirmed team news for today’s pre-season friendly between Premier League champions Chelsea and Serie A side Inter Milan at the National Stadium in Singapore.

Chelsea team to play Inter Milan

Team to face Inter: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Batshuayi, Morata. #CFCTour — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 29, 2017

Chelsea’s club record signing Alvaro Morata makes his first start for the club.

The former Real Madrid man starts alongside in-form Michy Batshuayi rather than replacing him.

Brazilian centre-back David Luiz comes back into the side, which is largely last season’s title-winning side. Injured duo Eden Hazard and Pedro Rodriguez and out of favour Diego Costa are the notable absentees.

Inter Milan team to play Chelsea

Chelsea transfer target Antonio Candreva starts against his prospective new employers in today’s friendly.

The Italy international winger has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge and Antonio Conte, his former national team boss, declined to deny interest in signing him.

Manchester United transfer target Ivan Perisic starts on the other wing, while former Manchester City striker Stevan Jovetic leads the line.

Starting XI: Padelli; D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Nagatomo; Gagliardini, Borja Valero; Candreva, Brozovic, Perisic; Jovetic