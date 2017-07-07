Danish hot-shots ready for action

The 2017/18 Danish SuperLiga season gets underway on July 14 with FC Copenhagen expected to sweep all before them once again.

Copenhagen have won the league and cup double for the past two seasons and Stale Solbakken’s side are odds-on favourites for more success next term.

FC Midtjylland and Brondby will lead the charge to topple Copenhagen and LeoVegas has all the odds ahead of the new season.

Copenhagen, FC Midtjylland and Brondby topped the SuperLiga scoring charts last year with 74, 67 and 62 goals respectively and the trio will be looking to better that in 2017/18.

We take a look at the strikers who will be expected to lead their team’s title challenges next season:

Federico Santander – Copenhagen

The Paraguayan has scored 34 goals in 80 appearances since joining Copenhagen from Club Guarani in his homeland back in 2015.

Santander’s form in Denmark has drawn admiring glances from England, with Everton, Sunderland and Swansea City all linked with the striker during the last year, although the £30 million asking price put paid to any possible move.

With prolific Cypriot forward Pieros Sotiriou joining the club this summer, the reigning champions have the firepower to do some serious damage in the SuperLiga next season.

Paul Onuachu – FC Midtjylland

The 23-year-old scored 23 goals in all competitions last season and will be expected to build on that next term.

The Nigerian has taken a little time to settle in since joining the club, but he is beginning to show signs that Midtjylland’s famed scouting system has unearthed another gem.

Onuachu’s biggest claim to fame so far was his heroics against Manchester United in the Europa League in 2016, when he scored the winning goal in the last-32 first leg tie, helping his team to a 2-1 victory.

Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr has been monitoring the Onuachu’s displays and a call-up to the national squad looks certain if he can continue his progress next season.

Teemu Pukki – Brondby

The Finnish forward (pictured above) scored 29 goals in all competitions last time around, but he was unable to prevent Brondby enduring another year without a trophy.

Pukki has previously tried his luck abroad with the likes of Schalke 04 and Celtic, although it’s fair to say he struggled to make much of an impact .

His reserved nature seems ideally suited to the Scandinavian game and it’s likely he will enjoy another productive campaign in 2017/18.

However, Brondby will need to find a few more goals from elsewhere in their squad if they’re to mount a serious title challenge.