David De Gea 100% staying at Man Utd

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has spoken of his 100 per cent certainty that goalkeeper David De Gea will stay at the club this summer.

The Spain international has been repeatedly linked with a transfer to hometown club Real Madrid. But ahead of today’s pre-season friendly between the two clubs, Mourinho insists that De Gea is staying put.

He told reporters: “I can guarantee he is not leaving this season. I see him really happy and focused. One-hundred per cent he stays.”

But Mourinho indicated that De Gea had wanted to leave last summer and that he was willing to let him leave, only for the Spanish giants to pull out.

He said: “The club was closed, but when a player has a desire to go, I don’t stop them. So, we opened it and they [Real] decided to close.”

De Gea came close to moving to the Bernabeu in August 2015. But a paperwork hitch caused the relevant documents to be filed after the transfer deadline and the deal fell through.

The 26-year-old subsequently signed a new contract at Old Trafford, but rumours of a move to Madrid resurfaced ahead of the current transfer window.