Defender leaves training camp ahead of Liverpool transfer

Hull City left-back Andy Robertson has left the club’s pre-season training camp ahead of a move to Liverpool, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Scotland international Robertson, aged 23, is reported to have exited the Tigers’ camp in Portugal to hold talks with Reds officials and finalise his switch to Anfield.

He and Aston Villa-bound team-mate Ahmed Elmohamady are both said to have left the Championship side’s training camp on Monday evening. The pair look unlikely to return as their moves near completion.

Liverpool have been in talks with Hull over an £8m deal for Robertson, who has emerged as a priority signing as manager Jurgen Klopp seeks to address the problem left-back position.

Converted midfielder James Milner operated at left-back for much of last season after some erratic displays from Alberto Moreno saw the Spaniard fall out of favour.

Robertson has made 115 appearances for the Tigers since his £3m signing from Dundee United in 2014.