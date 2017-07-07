Demarai Gray seeks assurances amid Liverpool and Spurs interest

Leicester City winger Demarai Gray wants assurances over his role in the team amid interest from Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Daily Mirror.

The England Under-21 international is said to be a target for both Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino.

Having made just nine Premier League starts last season, Gray is keen to find out how manager Craig Shakespeare intends to use him next term.

The 21-year-old’s stock rose further after he scored two goals for England at the recent European Under-21 Championships.

His future could be linked to that of Riyad Mahrez, who is wanted by Arsenal. If Mahrez leaves, Gray would be in line for more playing time, but he wants assurances about this from Shakespeare.

Several Premier League rivals, headed by Liverpool and Spurs, would be interested if Gray is allowed to leave.

The Foxes signed him from Birmingham City for £3.5m in January 2016 and are keen to keep hold of him.