Eric Dier open to Man Utd move

Tottenham Hotspur defensive midfielder Eric Dier is open to the idea of moving to Manchester United this summer, according to The Guardian.

The England international, aged 23, has been earmarked as a transfer target by United boss Jose Mourinho. On Mourinho’s instructions, United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward lodged a bid with Spurs counterpart Daniel Levy.

That approach was knocked back and the north London club are adamant that Dier is not available at any price.

But the situation is not so clear cut for Dier, who grew up supporting United and revealed in a 2010 interview while at Sporting Lisbon that he would find an approach for the Red Devils difficult to turn down.

United are reportedly preparing a new bid of £50m for Dier, despite Levy indicating that he was not interested in further discussions.

They would also offer to double Dier’s £70,000-a-week wages, which would take his salary far beyond Spurs’ £100,000-a-week cap.