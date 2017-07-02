Everton prepare £20m bid for Olivier Giroud

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud is a surprise transfer target for Everton, according to The Sun.

The Toffees have been splashing the cash in the early stages of the summer transfer window and have reportedly turned their attention to Giroud.

With star striker Romelu Lukaku expected to leave Goodison Park before the end of the summer, Giroud is being lined up as a replacement.

Everton are said to be ready to make a £20m bid for the 30-year-old France international.

Giroud has previously been linked with French sides Lyon and Marseille, plus West Ham United, but no deal has been done amid reports that Arsene Wenger is keen to keep him in his squad for the 2017/18 campaign.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has already signed Ajax captain Davy Klassen, Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Eupen youngster Henry Onyekuru, while Burnley centre-back Michael Keane and Malaga forward Sandro Ramirez are expected to finalise their switches in the coming days.