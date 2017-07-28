Excuses in early? Alexis Sanchez announces he is sick

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has posted on social media to announce to the world that he is sick.

The Chile international took to Instagram on Thursday evening to share photos showing him wearing a scarf and chunky knit sweater as he cuddled up on the sofa with his dogs.

There is no reason to doubt Sanchez’s claim that he is ill, but Arsenal fans will be wary that last season’s top scorer is due to report for pre-season on Sunday. The former Barcelona man has had an extended break following his involvement in the Confederations Cup.

He is also into the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, with talks deadlocked and rumours of a transfer to Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain abounding.