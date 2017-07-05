Hector Bellerin tells Arsenal he wants to leave

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has told the club he wants to leave this summer, according to The Sun.

The Spanish youngster is reportedly hoping to force through a move to his former club Barcelona.

Bellerin, aged 22, is said to be frustrated at the Emirates Stadium after last season’s poor Premier League campaign saw the Gunners miss out on Champions League qualification.

He came in for personal criticism from Arsenal fans towards the end of the season after some disastrous personal performances.

Barca are hoping to bring Bellerin back to Camp Nou in a £35m-plus deal. The Catalan giants are still seeking to fill the void left by Dani Alves when he left a year ago. Right-back was a problem position for Luis Enrique’s side last term and is one that success Ernesto Valverde wants to address as a priority.

Bellerin joined Arsenal from Barca as a 16-year-old in 2011. He signed a new six-and-a-half-year deal running to 2023 last November.