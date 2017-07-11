 Skip to main content

Hull City sign Chelsea defender

Hull City have completed the loan signing of Chelsea youngster Ola Aina.

The right-back has joined the Championship side for the 2017/18 campaign as they aim to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

Aina, aged 20, has has joined his new team-mates to fly to Portugal for a pre-season training camp.

The Blues academy product made his first-team debut in a League Cup fixture against Bristol Rovers last August. His Premier League debut came in October, when he came off the bench in a 3-0 win over Leicester City. He has never been sent out on loan before, so his handful of Chelsea appearances are the extent of his first-team football experience to date.

The former England Under-20 international recently pledged to represent Nigeria at senior level.

