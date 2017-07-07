Jack Butland open to Man Utd move

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland says he is open to a transfer to Manchester United.

The England international, aged 24, branded United the biggest club in the world and spoke of his ambition to win trophies and play Champions League football.

But he said his pressing ambitions are to establish himself as number one for Stoke and England, saying that he believes he can win trophies with the Potters.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Butland said: “My ambitions are to be the Stoke number one and England number one, but there are other things I want to achieve in my career as well.

“I want to play in the Champions League and I want to win trophies.

“There’s no reason why we can’t win trophies at Stoke, we’ll try and win some cups and do as well as we can, but I obviously have ambitions.

“If it’s the right move at the right time, you never know. You always have to think about these things.

“A club like Manchester United, or whoever it may be… United are, for me, the biggest club in the world and you have to take those things in consideration.

“But if it’s right, if it’s not, I’ll make those decisions at the time.

“I’m back in a Stoke kit at the minute and I’m focussed on doing as well as I can in pre-season and the season ahead, and what will be, will be.

“It’s all just speculation and rumours at the moment, and I don’t get into that too deeply.”

Butland was responding to reports that United are monitoring his situation and considering him as a possible replacement for David De Gea, aged 26, who is once again being linked with a transfer to Real Madrid.

The 6ft 5in Bristolian came through the ranks at Birmingham City. He joined Stoke for £3.3m in 2013, but was loaned back to Birmingham and then to Barnsley, Leeds United and Derby County.

He established himself as one of the Premier League’s most promising young keepers until an akle injury sustained on England duty in Germany in March 2016 kept him out of action for 12 months. He returned to the team for the final five games of last season.