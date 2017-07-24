Jack Wilshere linked with Turkish side Antalyaspor

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is a transfer target for Turkish club Antalyaspor, according to the Daily Mail.

The England international, aged 25, is into the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and currently well down the pecking order having spent last season on loan at Bournemouth.

Antalyaspor president Ali Safak Ozturk is quoted as saying: “We made an enquiry and are in talks but Arsenal want a lot for Wilshere. It will be a difficult move to pull off.”

Wilshere came through the ranks at Arsenal and was expected to be a key figure in the Gunners’ midfield for years to come. But a succession of injuries have halted his progress and seen his place at the north London club called into question.

The Mail’s report claims Wilshere could yet sign a new contract with the Gunners, but that would be to protect his value rather than because he has a part to part to play. He would be able to leave on a free transfer next summer if he isn’t tied down to a new deal.