Joe Hart set to join West Ham

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart is on the verge of joining West Ham United on loan for the 2017/18 campaign, according to The Independent.

The England international, aged 30, remains surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium, as he has been since Pep Guardiola was appointed last summer.

Hart spent last season on loan in Italy with Torino. He is set to return to the Premier League next season, with the Hammers having seen off competition from Newcastle United to reach a deal to sign Hart.

City’s preference was to offload Hart on a permanent deal this summer, but that has not proven possible. The keeper still has two years to run on his £100,000-a-week contract and City have not yet found a buyer to stump up Hart’s wages and their asking price.

His loan move to the Hammers is likely to include an option to convert the deal into a permanent transfer.