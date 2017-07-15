Joel Pereira lined up as Man Utd’s new no.1

Manchester United are readying Joel Pereira to be their new first-choice goalkeeper, according to The Independent.

The Red Devils are said to be relaxed about the possibility of losing current no.1 David De Gea, who remains a target for his hometown club Real Madrid, because Pereira is waiting in the wings.

Swiss-born Portugal Under-21 international Pereira was given his Premier League debut by compatriot Jose Mourinho at the end of last season. And he is reportedly so highly-rated at Old Trafford that United would not sign a new keeper if De Gea does leave.

The same report notes that De Gea’s exit is currently unlikely, but the threat of him moving on has not gone away.

If he does leave, Pereira would be eased into first-team duties in rotation with Argentina international Sergio Romero, who would be promoted to first-choice keeper in the short to medium term.

But United are confident that Pereira, who has spent time on loan at Rochdale and Belenenses, has what it takes to become a regular starter.